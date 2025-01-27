Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Draw High Praise From Another MLB Insider
The Seattle Mariners continue to draw rave reviews in the prospect and scouting department.
The Mariners farm system and top prospects recently graded well in rankings from both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, and Keith Law of The Athletic made it three-for-three on Monday with his latest rankings.
Popular M's "X" user @thejagepage compiled Law's rankings of Mariners players:
Nice prospect list drop from Keith Law at The Athletic today.
checking in with six in the top 100, including the highest ranking for any prospect I've seen yet.
#5 Colt Emerson
#24 Felnin Celesten
#45 Cole Young
#66 Laz Montes
#79 Harry Ford
#81 Michael Arroyo
Emerson being listed as No. 5 is certainly solid news, as this is his highest ranking among the three publications. It's also a significantly higher ranking for Celesten.
The following on Emerson comes from a portion of Law's rankings:
He’s played about 80 percent of his pro innings at shortstop and has shown the range and instincts to stay there, even though he’s just an average runner; if his propensity to get hurt continues as he matures, he may be better served moving to third or second, but he's so much more valuable at short that he’ll probably stay there at least through the high minors. He has all of the ingredients to be a hitter for a high average and OBP, with a short path to the ball, excellent bat speed and a strong approach for his age. He might only lack the power to get to the upper echelons of MLB position players, but he also has an extra year (so to speak) to develop that when compared to other elite shortstop prospects.
Emerson will likely start the year at High-A Everett but could make his debut at Double-A Arkansas by the end of the season.
The Mariners will report to spring training in Peoria, Ariz. in just under three weeks. They went 85-77 at the major league level and missed the playoffs by one game.
