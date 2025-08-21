Several Key Seattle Mariners Players Struggling at Inopportune Time
The Seattle Mariners enter Thursday's off day at 68-60, and while they are still in possession of the third wild card spot in the American League, they are certainly reeling. They've lost seven of their last nine games.
It's been a full-throttled failure for the M's in that time, with the starting rotation struggling in several games on the most recent road trip, the bullpen failing to do its job, and the offensive inconsistency.
Seattle scored 11 runs in a win over the Mets on Aug. 17, and scored seven more against the Phillies on Aug. 20, but by and large, several key M's players are scuffling as of late.
Randy Arozarena
Operating as the team's leadoff hitter since the trade deadline, Arozarena is hitting just .177 in his last 15 games. He's also got only one home run in that time, and to make matters worse, he's hitting .133 over the last seven games. Always a streaky hitter, the M's could use a big run from him when the team returns home.
He's certainly capable, as he hit .294 in June and .268 in July.
Jorge Polanco
After an injury-plagued 2024, Polanco has had a generally nice bounce back season in 2025. He's hitting a respectable .242 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs, but he too, has struggled of late. He's hitting .196 over his last 15 games and .148 over his last seven. Even worse, he's hitting .210 over his last 30.
Cal Raleigh
While Raleigh still leads the major leagues in home runs, he too, has struggled. He's hitting .211 over his last 15 games, but at least that comes with four home runs. He's still been disciplined at the plate, and he's got a .318 on-base percentage in that time.
Josh Naylor
Remember when Naylor was hitting home runs and stealing bases? Yeah, us too. Now, he's hitting .236 over his last 15 games, and .143 over his last seven.
Sure, the Mariners ran into three tough lefties in Philadelphia, and a tough lefty in Baltimore's Trevor Rogers, but it's been a rough go for Naylor - and his teammates.
Seattle will look to get back on track this weekend against the A's, who will start Luis Morales, Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez. Springs and Lopez are two more, you guessed it, tough lefties.
