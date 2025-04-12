Several Seattle Mariners Test Out Torpedo Bats Before Game Against Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The latest baseball phenomenon has made its way to the Pacific Northwest.
Several players and teams around the league have been testing out the new torpedo bats after the New York Yankees set a franchise record with nine home runs in a single game in a 20-9 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29.
The shocking amount of offense was coupled with the news that five members of the Yankees lineup were using torpedo bats.
The bats were developed by current Miami Marlins coach and former New York analyst Aaron Leanhardt. The torpedo bats move the widest part of the barrel from the end toward the "sweet-spot," which is where hitters are encouraged to make contact.
It was reported that the Mariners had ordered a set of the new bats to try out before they went on the road for a series against the San Francisco Giants on April 4-6. Those bats arrived before a game against the Texas Rangers on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
"It's something they've brought on their own — and why not?" Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview. "It seems to be the rage at this point, and give it a shot. But as we've talked about, technology changes and a lot of guys try a lot of different things. Curious to see what we'll hear about it."
Several players tested out the bats in pregame batting practice: Luke Raley, Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Leo Rivas were among them. The results and impressions were mixed from the players.
Arozarena liked the bat and Rodriguez said it wasn't for him. It will be something to monitor if any of the players stick with it throughout the season.
