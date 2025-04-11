Seattle Mariners Bring up Right-Handed Reliever Casey Legumina From Triple-A
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have made a plethora of roster moves related to their pitching staff in the first two weeks of the season. And that trend continued over the last two days.
The Mariners optioned starting pitcher Luis F. Castillo (not three-time All-Star Luis M. Castillo) to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on their off-day Thursday. Seattle elected to use the extra spot on the roster to bolster their bullpen and recalled right-handed reliever Casey Legumina from the Rainiers before a game against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Legumina is a relatively new addition to the Mariners organization. He was acquired by the team in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds in return for cash on Feb. 3.
Legumina pitched the entirety of spring training with the major league club. He was one of the team's most impressive relievers in the Cactus League and posted a 3.68 ERA in seven appearances and struck out five batters in 7.1 innings pitched.
Legumina began 2025 with Tacoma and has had four outings with the team. He has a 1.93 ERA and fanned five batters in 4.2 innings pitched. He's allowed just one earned run on four hits in Triple-A this year.
Legumina earned some praise from manager Dan Wilson during spring training.
"We've had a lot of guys get opportunities down here," Wilson said March 13. "And we've seen a lot of good performances. (Casey) Legumina is a guy that has thrown the ball well for us down here."
Seattle has had to shift around the bullpen several times this season due to early pulls in F. Castillo and Emerson Hancock's starts. The Mariners have either used the entire unit or has had at least one reliever go 1.1 innings or longer multiple times.
The 27 year-old Legumina had 17 appearances with the Reds in 2023-24. He has a career 6.95 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS "OPEN" TO BRINGING UP BEN WILLIAMSON: The Mariners third base project might make his debut sooner rather than expected due to the team's limited options on the hot corner. CLICK HERE
MARINERS FANS GO VIRAL FOR "SELL THE TEAM" SHIRTS: A group of Mariners fans made their feelings on ownership clear during a game against the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE
MARINERS THIRD BASEMAN JORGE POLANCO DEALING WITH SORENESS HITTING FROM RIGHT SIDE: The switch-hitting veteran infielder hasn't been able to bat right-handed, but the situation is getting better. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.