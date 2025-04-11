Seattle Mariners Reportedly 'Open' to Ben Williamson Making Major League Debut
The Seattle Mariners are just 13 games into the season and have already been hit with injuries in a major way.
Starting outfielder Victor Robles is out until at least the All-Star break with a left shoulder fracture and Ryan Bliss will be out four-to-five months recovering from surgery to repair a torn left bicep. Third baseman Jorge Polanco has also been limited to a designated hitter role in recent games due to soreness while hitting right-handed.
The Mariners brought up infielder Leo Rivas to help shore up the infield depth. The team also has utility players Miles Mastrobuoni and Dylan Moore capable of playing second and third.
Moore's best position is third base and Mastrobuoni is best utilized by Seattle in a utility role. Per a story from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, this could leave the organization open to the idea of calling up a third base prospect.
Jude reported the Mariners are more open to the idea of promoting Ben Williamson from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers than calling up top 100 prospect Cole Young. This is due to Williamson's age (24 years-old) and his elite glove has garnered praise from various scouts and media.
The biggest question for Williamson is his bat. He's a pure contact hitter with a low-power profile. This season with Tacoma, Williamson is hitting .286 (14-for-49) with five runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.
Williamson was with the major league club in spring training as a non-roster invitee. He hit .375 (6-for-16) with two runs, a triple and four RBIs in 11 Cactus League games.
According to Jude's article, one National League scout believed that Williamson was more pro-ready than Young after watching the two in spring training.
Williamson will be a plus-defender in the majors. Even if bat doesn't translate to the big leagues, his defensive ability might be enough to give him a look.
