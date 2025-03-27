Sights and Sounds From Seattle Mariners Final Team Workout Before Opening Day
SEATTLE, Wa. -- The Seattle Mariners open up the regular season on Thursday night with the first of four games against the Athletics of Sacramento/Las Vegas/not of Oakland. However, before the M's can take on the A's, they had to get a workout in at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Our Mariners on SI team was there and here's some of the best of what what we saw, and heard.
LUIS URIAS WAS HOLDING COURT
Former Mariners infielder Luis Urias is back in town as a member of the Athletics. He signed a one-year deal with them in the offseason after spending the 2024 campaign split between Seattle and Triple-A Tacoma. Urias shared moments with former staffers and also spent time catching up with former teammates like Eduard Buzardo and Carlos Vargas. Here he is with Vargas during batting practice.
ICHIRO IS PREPPED AND READY TO GO:
The soon-to-be Hall of Famer took the field for a long toss session of incredible proportions, and then made sure to practice for his ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day. Here he is with former teammate, and manager, Dan Wilson. Might Wilson catch the pitch on Thursday? Oh, Ichiro also then hung out with Julio Rodriguez and might have done a little more throwing, but we can't quite confirm that.
CAL RALEIGH OFFICIALLY SIGNED HIS NEW CONTRACT:
The news of the impending contract broke on Tuesday and Raleigh signed the deal on Wednesday. It's a six-year deal that keeps him in Seattle through 2030, and there's also a vesting option for 2031. Raleigh is guaranteed $105 million but the deal can grow to more than $120 million.
DAN WILSON MET WITH THE MEDIA FOR 10 MINUTES:
Wilson met with the media in the first base dugout for 10 minutes and talked about his excitement for Opening Day, the impact of the Opening Day start for Logan Gilbert, his own feelings on managing Opening Day, the offensive adjustments and the carryover into the regular season and more, including the impact of Mitch Haniger, who was released earlier this week.
JULIO IN THE CAGE:
The M's took batting practice on the field at T-Mobile Park, with Julio Rodriguez sending multiple balls to the warning track in this session.
OVERALL TAKEAWAYS
Like we've seen all spring, the vibes seem high for the Mariners heading into the season, and the Raleigh news only added to the excitement of the day. The M's look ready for baseball and will take aim at their first American League West title since 2001.
First pitch on Thursday is 7:10 p.m. PT.
