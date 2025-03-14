Slugger Luke Raley Projected to Hit Fifth in Seattle Mariners Order in 2025
According to a recent report in the Seattle Times, Seattle Mariners slugger Luke Raley is projected to hit fifth in the team's order this season.
In a wide-ranging story on Raley's work at first base, Adam Jude mentioned the nugget.
That nugget is being crystallized on Friday, as Raley is hitting fifth against the Cleveland Guardians in Cactus League play. The lineup against the Guardians represents a probable version of the Opening Day lineup, though Raley is playing DH on Friday with Rowdy Tellez at first.
If this lineup holds true to form come March 27, Raley will be hititng behind Victor Robles (leadoff), Julio Rodriguez (No. 2), Cal Raleigh (No. 3) and Randy Arozarena (No. 4).
Jorge Polanco, re-signed this offseason to play third base, is hitting sixth with Tellez, JP Crawford and Ryan Bliss rounding out the starting nine.
The only probable regular missing from this lineup is Donovan Solano, though he could form a platoon partnership with Raley and/or Tellez, depending on the matchup.
Raley put together a career-best season in 2024, hitting .243 with 22 homers and 58 RBI. The Mariners acquired him last offseason in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays that sent Jose Caballero to Tampa.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game for the second straight year. They will continue Cactus League play for the next week and a half before opening the season on March 27 against the Athletics.
That will be a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.
