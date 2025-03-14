Second Baseman Ryan Bliss Ready to Contribute For Seattle Mariners in 2025
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners second base job was the only position up for grabs when spring training began, essentially.
The Mariners re-signed Jorge Polanco to play third base, which left second base vacant (Polanco started at second in 2024).
Dylan Moore, who won a Gold Glove award as a utility player in the offseason, was penciled in as the starter when big league camp began. But there were opportunities for others to compete for the position.
Ryan Bliss was one of those players, along with Cole Young and Leo Rivas. With a week-plus to go in the Cactus League schedule, Bliss seems the favorite to man second on opening day against the Athletics on March 27.
"It's definitely been awesome," Bliss said Friday. "Coming in here, I knew I had a shot to just go out there and compete and show what I could do. Wasn't really thinking too much about winning the competition or losing the competition. Honestly, just wanted to come in here and get prepared and show the org what I could do. Wherever that is, whatever that looks like at the end, I just want to show them that I can do it."
Bliss was drafted in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seattle traded for him on July 31, 2023. Bliss made his major league debut for the Mariners in 2024 and hit .222 with two home runs and nine RBIs and stole five bases in 33 games.
"Definitely last year, making my debut was big," Bliss said. "I learned a lot about playing everyday, I also learned a lot about sitting on the bench and having a role in that way. So I learned a lot. Definitely gave me more confidence coming into this spring training — knowing what I need to work on, what it looks like, having an idea of what it can be. So, took this offseason to come in here and work on what I needed to do last offseason. Now I'm feeling confident. But definitely feels good, being here for a year. You know all the guys and you can help the guys that just got over here or the younger guys that was literally in my spot last spring training. So sense of confidence, sense of a little bit of ownership, and it's been fun."
Bliss has discussed the areas he's hoping to improve in in previous interviews. Hitting the fastball was at the top of the list.
According to Baseball Savant, Bliss hit .350 against breaking balls in 2024 and .194 against fastballs.
"That was something that I knew I had to tackle coming into this spring and heading into the season," Bliss said. "Worked on it this offseason and it's been showing off in-game. Just my whole focus just — getting on the heater, being on the heater and not letting that be me. And I feel like I've been doing well, my work has paid off. And I just hope I can keep that going into the season."
Mariners big league camp strives on internal competition and feedback — whether there's a starting role open or not. Everyone wants to get better, and Bliss has taken pointers from starting shortstop J.P. Crawford and the rest of the infield.
"It's awesome," Bliss said. "J.P. — I've said it multiple times and I'll say it again — he's a big leaguer. He's a pro. I love having him right there, (shortstop), right beside me. We just bounce things off. Even if it's hitting, or if it's defense, we're just able to bounce things off. And playing with him a little bit last season was good. But especially now, playing a little bit more, getting to know him a little bit better, it's definitely awesome. And not just him. Honestly everybody's that came into camp. ... Everything is aligned to the same thing. And I think it's going to help us out."
That constant sharing of advice and pointers has helped Bliss out in Cactus League play. After Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, Bliss is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with two RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs. Whether he wins the starting job or not, he'll be able to contribute for Seattle in a meaningful way in 2025.
"Regardless where I start, regardless what my role is, my mentality this year is do whatever I can to help the team win," Bliss said. "We're so close we have the team. And we've been there. I was up there when we had the 10-game lead (in the AL West), I was there when we lost the 10-game lead. I've seen what it takes to be up there, I've seen what it takes to lose. And I just want to do my part and do my goal to help the team win as best as possible. Whatever that role is, just try my best."
