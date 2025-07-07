Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Sweep Against Pittsburgh Pirates
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners finally closed out their duanting stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off Sunday. The club closed out that odyssey as well as it could have.
The Mariners swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series from July 4-6, which included three shutout wins of 6-0, 1-0 and 1-0. It was the first time in Mariners history they won three consecutive shutout games.
Here's the takeaways from Seattle's series sweep over Pittsburgh:
Starting rotation has best series of the season
The Mariners starting rotation hasn't been its usual dominant self this season due to injuries and inconsistencies. This series was arguably the most elite the rotation has looked and the closest its displayed to the 2024 form that made it the best in baseball.
Starters Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo and George Kirby combined for 25 strikeouts, two walks and nine hits across 19.1 innings pitched. Kirby outdueled Pittsburgh ace, and National League Cy Young candidate, Paul Skenes, in the series finale Sunday.
Seattle's rotation still isn't at full health. Bryce Miller is on the injured list and Logan Gilbert is yet to go longer than 5.1 innings since being activated off the IL on June 16.
But for the first time in months, the Mariners pitching staff has started to look like many thought it would coming into the season. And if that can be maintained, Seattle could take a massive step forward in being a legitimate playoff contender.
Randy Arozarena surge could open things up for middle of the lineup
This homestand was arguably the best display Randy Arozarena has put together since the Mariners acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26, 2024.
In seven home games against the Kansas City Royals and the Pirates, Arozarena hit .346 (9-for-26), scored six runs and hit six home runs with nine RBIs.
Arozarena's power was also the most versatile it's been since he joined Seattle. Three of his home runs were to the pull side (left field), two were to center field and one was to opposite field (right field). Arozarena's sixth and final homer of the homestand was a solo shot that resulted in the Mariners 1-0 win Sunday.
Arozarena has been the team's everyday left fielder since he came to the Pacific Northwest, and has most often been used as the club's cleanup or No. 5 hitter. If Arozarena can consistently tap into that power and do it in the various ways he displayed this past week, the middle of Seattle's lineup will be that much more dangerous in the second half.
Up next
The Mariners will have a day off Monday before heading east to begin a six-game road trip, starting with a three-game set against the New York Yankees. Game 1 of that series is at 4:05 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle and Will Warren will start for New York.
