Seattle Mariners On Pace to Make Incredible Franchise History in Specific Category
The Seattle Mariners have gotten on base more than almost any team in baseball this season. Before Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, the team was second in the majors and American League with a .343 on-base percentage, only behind the New York Yankees (.345). And the Mariners' walk-rate has been a big reason why.
Before Sunday's game against Texas, Seattle drew 139 walks this season, which led the majors. That mark was four ahead of the Chicago Cubs (135) and eight ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks (131). Outfielder Randy Arozarena led the team with 22 walks, J.P. Crawford was second with 20, Cal Raleigh had 19 and Julio Rodriguez had 15.
Arozarena's 22 walks trailed Boston Red Sox third baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers (25) for the most in the American League.
In total, the Mariners have an 11.1% walk rate this season. That mark led the majors entering Sunday and was almost a full percentage point higher than the second-place Diamondbacks (10.3%).
Seattle's 11.1% walk rate is also the second-highest mark for a team in franchise history, behind only the 2000 Mariners (12%).
Seattle's offense has been one of the better stories in the major leagues this season. On top of their league-leading walk-rate, the Mariners were fourth in the majors in home runs (49), eighth in RBIs (159), sixth in runs (167), fourth in OPS (.771), tied for sixth in steals (37) and fifth in slugging (.428) entering Sunday.
Seattle has completely bought into the offensive philosophy being preached by manager Dan Wilson, senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. And it yielded results in the form of an AL West-leading 20-12 record entering Sunday.
