The Home Plate Umpiring in the Mariners-Astros Game Monday was Comically Bad
While the baseball world was focusing on the immediate retirement of umpire Angel Hernandez on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners were beating the Houston Astros in spite of some poor umpiring from another home plate technician: Larry Vanover.
Vanover was behind home plate as the M's took down the Astros, 3-2, and his umpire scorecard was not favorable. He earned a 91 percent accuracy score, which is 4.1 percent below the expected accuracy. He also was below the consistency level that is expected. He missed 13 total balls and strike calls.
Umpiring has come under fire in recent years as the league has implemented further use of instant replay and as the commissioner pushes for an automatic strike zone or challenge system in the coming years. While several players, coaches and fans undoubtedly like the idea of the "human element," it's certainly frustrating to see performances like this behind the plate - especially if or when they impact the game.
The Mariners won the game thanks to a three-run first inning, a history-making effort from Julio Rodriguez, and a solid pitching performance from Bryce Miller, Trent Thornton, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz. They will enter play on Tuesday at 29-26 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 3.5 games and the Astros by 4.5 games.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will pitch for Seattle against Hunter Brown for Houston. David Rackley will be serving as the home plate umpire.
