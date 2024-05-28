Julio Rodriguez Does Something Not Done in Last Decade of Baseball History
After a dreadful first six weeks of the season, Seattle Mariners' outfielder Julio Rodriguez is heating up. After homering on both Saturday and Sunday in Washington, Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's win over the Houston Astros.
With his big day, Rodriguez tied a record in Mariners' team history and did something not done for the last decade of baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Julio Rodríguez has multiple hits and multiple SB in 2 straight games
last MLB player with a LONGER streak: Jose Altuve, 4 straight June 26-29, 2014, which is the record since at least 1901
players with 3 straight in span:
2007 Shane Victorino
1988 Rickey Henderson
1983 Tim Raines
1982 Bob Dernier
1980 Rodney Scott
1980 Gene Richards
1969 Bert Campaneris
1917 Ray Chapman
Julio Rodríguez’s 2 straight games with multiple hits and multiple SB tie a Mariners record, with:
9/8-9, 2011 Ichiro Suzuki
5/18-19, 2007 Ichiro Suzuki
9/25-26, 2001 Ichiro Suzuki
5/17-18, 2001 Ichiro Suzuki
6/1-3, 1986 Harold Reynolds
4/11-12, 1981 Julio Cruz
The Mariners are an entirely different offense when Rodriguez is going right, so hopefully this is the start of a special run for him. A two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, Rodriguez certainly has the ability, he just needs to find the consistency.
He's now hitting .265 for the year with four home runs After the multiple steals, he has 13 thefts.
The Mariners are 29-26 and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Astros again on Tuesday night with first pitch slated for 6:40 p.m. PT.
