Bryce Miller Leads M's to Top Of This Impressive League Leaderboard
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros on Monday night, 3-2, to take game one of the series from their hated division rivals.
After the win, the M's are 29-26 on the season while the Astros are 24-30. Seattle rode the momentum of a three-run first inning to get the win, but also got a solid pitching performance from Bryce Miller.
The righty went 6.0 innings, giving up just two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out six in moving to 4-5 on the season with a 3.48 ERA. This was a nice bounceback performance for him after getting roughed up by the Orioles and Yankees on the most recent road trip.
With the quality start, the M's staff now leads baseball in that category.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryce Miller records the @Mariners' 32nd quality start of the season, which leads @MLB and ranks ahead of Philadelphia (31).
While the M's starting pitching took a hit on that 4-6 road trip, they are still one of the most talented groups in all of baseball, and will likely keep the team in most games.
In addition to the work of Miller, it was also impressive on Monday to see the work of the bullpen. Trent Thornton and Gabe Speier faced the minimum in the seventh and eighth inning before Andres Munoz recorded his 11th save of the season.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will pitch for the M's against Hunter Brown.
