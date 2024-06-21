The Mariners All-Star Game Hats are Absolutely Hideous
Major League Baseball has released pictures of the caps that will be used for the looming All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Let's just say they are um.... interesting.
You can see the pictures of the Mariners caps here, courtesy of Curtis Rogers of Seattle Sports 710:
The Mariners' Home Run Derby hat (left) and All-Star Game hat (right)
Are they going for a Whataburger vibe with the ASG ones?
To be honest, we're not quite sure what Major League Baseball is going for with these All-Star Game caps. The uniforms for the American League will obviously influence the hats as well. Will the jerseys be white with orange/salmon accents? Will they be orange or salmon themselves?
For what it's worth, the home run derby caps look fine and actually resemble a Mariners hat.
However, all of this is still just a reminder that Major League Baseball should go back to the way that things used to be: allow players to wear their team jerseys and caps. The whole fun of the All-Star Game as a fan is to see your favorite players wear the jerseys of your favorite team on the national stage.
Sadly, baseball has lost that and has left us with this.
At least baseball didn't have these hats during the 2023 All-Star Game when it was played in Seattle at T-Mobile Park. The uniforms there were better, and the hats, like the one Julio Rodriguez is wearing in the above photo, were fine.
As for the current Mariners, they'll take on the Miami Marlins this afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's get good injury news on Emerson Hancock