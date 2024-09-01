Seattle Mariners Blow Multi-Run Lead as Los Angeles Angels Walk it Off
The Seattle Mariners did on Saturday exactly what they did on Friday. They got out to an early lead against the Los Angeles Angels and led by multiple scores through most of the game.
Unfortunately for the Mariners — Saturday's game ended in favor of the Angels.
Los Angeles beat Seattle 5-4 after Mickey Moniak hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to right field. The Angels came back from down 4-1 to win and forced a rubber match for Monday.
The loss dropped the Mariners to 69-67 and moved them five games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
"Obviously a tough one tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Saturday. "Really love the way the guys fought until the end, no doubt about it. These guys put up some great at-bats, some good defense. Thought the pitching was outstanding — just a couple of guys in that lineup that got to us tonight. But it was a hard-fought fight all the way until the end. And put this one aside and come back tomorrow ready to play."
Justin Turner got the game going with a solo home run to left field to put Seattle up 1-0 in the top of the second.
Los Angeles got the run back with a solo homer from Jo Adell that tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third.
Turner pulled the Mariners back ahead 2-1 with his second solo homer to left field in the top of the fourth. It was the 17th multi-home run game of Turner's 16-year major league career.
Julio Rodriguez added another pair for Seattle in the same inning as Turner's second long ball, Rodriguez hit a two-RBI single that gave the Mariners a 4-1 lead. It was Rodriguez's 37th game of three-or-more hits — seventh-most in the league among active players.
Then the Angels' comeback began.
Adell hit his second solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to pull Los Angeles within two and Moniak tied the game with a two-RBI homer to right-center field in the bottom of the seventh.
Seattle starter Bryan Woo was pulled after Moniak's game-tying homer. He made it to the seventh inning for the sixth consecutive start, but allowed four earned runs off the trio of homers. Those long balls accounted for three-of-five hits allowed by Woo in his 6.1 innings pitched.
The Mariners were unable to take the lead in the final two innings and left three runners stranded in scoring position. They left 12 runners on base in total and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Seattle's inability to tack on the lead set Moniak up for the two-out walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth.
The Mariners needed this win. They had the lead and opportunities were right there for them to put the game away.
Instead of maintaining the status quo with Houston — Seattle lost another game. With 26 games left in the season now — anything that isn't a series win or a sweep feels weighs down on the Mariners playoff chances more and more.
Bryce Miller will get the start for Seattle in the rubber match against the Angels at 1:07 p.m. PT on Sunday. Los Angeles will have Caden Dana making his major league debut for the rubber match.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
WOO ON CAREER-BEST STRETCH: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has fought back from injuries to put together the best stretch of outings of his career. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PUT UP FIVE RUNS IN FIRST INNING IN WIN AGAINST ANGELS: The Seattle Mariners put up five runs in the first inning in a 9-5 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. CLICK HERE
ANGELS SWITCH UP ROTATION FOR SERIES AGAINST MARINERS: Two pitchers will make their major league debuts for the Los Angeles Angels for upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners, a deviation from what we originally thought. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady