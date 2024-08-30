Seattle Mariners Showing More Initiative on The Base Paths
The Seattle Mariners are coming off two consecutive series wins against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants.
The series wins came during the first six games managed by Dan Wilson — who was hired on Aug. 22 after the organization fired nine-year manager Scott Servais.
The Mariners played with a newfound energy and the outfield tandem of Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles made team history on Wednesday when they became the first outfield trio to all homer and have multiple hits in the same game in 18 years.
There were a lot of good things to like about the first handful of games under Wilson. One of which was Seattle's extra aggression on the base paths.
The only game the Mariners didn't have a steal was the last one of the homestead on Wednesday. And even without snagging a base — they were still aggressive. Arozarena advanced around the base paths on a pair of flyouts that resulted in him scoring on a sacrifice fly and Rodriguez attempted to grab second but was caught stealing.
Seattle totaled 11 stolen bases across its six games under Wilson — including a five-steal game on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Dylan Moore had three of the team's five steals (a career-high).
It took 12 games before Wilson took over at manager for the team to reach 11 steals, according to Statmuse. In six of the first nine games in August, the Mariners didn't record a steal. In the six games where they didn't steal a bag — they attempted to grab to just twice (also according to Statmuse).
Wilson said that a lot of the steals, especially against the Giants, were based on reads and what was available to the players on the base paths. He also said before Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays that he likes playing aggressive but that there's a balance to be found there.
It's doubtful the Mariners will suddenly turn into a heavy-stealing team. But it will likely become more common to see Seattle players go for extra bases as the season nears its conclusion.
