Seattle Mariners Release Lineup For Rubber Match Against Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday and saw their playoff odds drop to 2.7% in the process according to FanGraphs. The Astros saw opposite fortune with the win and clinched their fourth consecutive American League West title.
Seattle is playing for its future whereas Houston is playing for nothing with a playoff spot already on lock. And the lineups released before Wednesday's rubber match between the two teams reflect that.
The Mariners will go against a familiar face on the mound in left-handed Astros starter Yusei Kikuchi. And on the other end, Seattle starter George Kirby will pitch against a Houston lineup that will be without several of its top hitters.
On top of Yordan Alvarez missing his third-straight game with a knee injury, Houston will rest Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker to preserve some health for the postseason.
The Astros lineup, in order, will be Alex Bregman at third base, Jeremy Pena at shortstop, Yainer Diaz designated hitting, Jon Singleton at first, Victor Caratini catching, Jason Heyward at right field, Shay Whitcomb at second base, Mauricio Dubon at left field and Jake Meyers at center.
The Mariners, for the second day in a row, will send out a lineup meant to combat left-handed pitchers.
Seattle's order will be the same exact one as Tuesday: Victor Robles leading off at right field, Julio Rodriguez at center field, Cal Raleigh catching, Randy Arozarena in left, Justin Turner at first base, Jorge Polanco at second, Mitch Garver DHing, JP Crawford at shortstop and Dylan Moore at third base.
The Mariners' margin for error is nonexistent with four games left in the season. They need to be essentially perfect until the end of the regular season and they still need help from other teams.
Even if Seattle wins out its final four games, it will be eliminated from the playoffs if one of the two scenarios happen: the Detroit Tigers win more than a game starting Tuesday through the end of the season, the Kansas City Royals win more than a game from Tuesday to season's end and the Minnesota Twins win more than three games from Tuesday to their last game of the year on Sept. 29.
The Mariners are in borderline miracle territory now in order for the postseason to be in their future. But there is still a chance. And that might make the end result all the more rewarding or all the more heartbreaking.
