These Numbers Could Shift the Narrative Around the Seattle Mariners

The last six notable bats the Mariners have acquired during their time as a Mariner this year:



Justin Turner: .248/.347/.376, 115 wRC+

Randy Arozarena: .245/.360/.409, 130 wRC+

Victor Robles: .333/.401/.475, 158 wRC+

Jorge Polanco: .202/.292/.338, 87 wRC+

Luke Raley:…