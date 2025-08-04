This List of Ace Pitchers That The Seattle Mariners Have Beaten in 2025 is Ridiculous
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon, securing a series win by taking three of four games from their division rivals.
More importantly, Seattle is now 60-53 and two games up on Texas in the race for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Since they've secured the season series against the Rangers, that two-game lead effectively acts as three games.
The Mariners have also moved to within 2.5 games of the free-falling Houston Astros in the American League West.
Sunday's win for the M's was powered by home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco and J.P. Crawford. Rodriguez hit the 100th home run of his career and registered the fourth 20-20 season of his career.
It's the second time this season that the Mariners have defeated Jacob deGrom, having also beaten him in April. deGrom gave up three home runs for the first time this season.
While the Mariners have been maddeningly inconsistent at times, they have had a knack for beating top-flight pitchers, as noted by Circling Seattle Sports:
So the @Mariners have won games this year against….
Tarik Skubal (twice)
Paul Skenes
Garret Crochet
Jacob Misiorowski
Hunter Brown
Nathan Eovaldi (twice)
Max Fried
Casey Mize and
Jacob deGrom
That's certainly impressive, and shows the ability of new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and Director of Hitting Edgar Martinez to bring the best out of the group when it matters most. Seattle has been able to grind out at-bats, raise pitch counts and do damage, and it should only get better with the additions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez to the lineup.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park.
