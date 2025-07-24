Three Players the Seattle Mariners Could Trade Off Major League Roster at Deadline
With one week until the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly going to be aggressive in looking for organizational improvements. The team could stand to get help at third base, first base and in the bullpen.
And while much of the attention is on the M's ability to deal from a top-flight farm system, they also have current big leaguers that could be dealt to help facilitate action. We take a look at the three most likely big leaguers to be moved below:
Dominic Canzone, OF
Originally acquired by the Mariners in 2023 from the Arizona Diamondbacks, struggled to find his footing with the M's early on. He hit just .215 post-traded in 2023 and then hit .196 in 2024, only getting 67 games of big-league action.
The power is real, and he's had a considerably better approach since coming back to the big-league roster in June. He's hitting .303 in 35 games with six home runs and 13 RBIs. He's also under team control through 2029, so a team would have several years to benefit from these possible improvements.
And while the Mariners can't necessarily bank on it, they do have Victor Robles scheduled to come back in September, meaning the outfield could get full quickly.
Luke Raley, 1B/OF
Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2024 season, Raley has had the opposite situation as Canzone. He started out hot, hitting 22 home runs in 2024, but this year, he's hitting just .220 with four home runs. He also missed more than a month with an oblique injury.
A better outfielder than he is a first baseman, he's been forced into playing first base more often this year. I'm on record as saying as I don't want to move him, but positional versatility, power and team control through 2028 would make him desirable to other teams also.
He's in the same situation as Canzone as well, as a full outfield could make him expendable.
Logan Evans, P
Because of pitching injuries, the M's have needed Evans this season for 10 starts. He's performed admirably, going 3-3 with a 3.81 ERA, but he lacks swing-and-miss stuff (40 Ks in 54.1 innings). With Bryce Miller scheduled to come back from injury in August, and Emerson Hancock still in the system, and Kade Anderson expected to develop quickly, Evans could be expendable, especially for a team looking for major league-ready talent.
The trade deadline is July 31 and the Mariners are currently tied for the second wild card spot at 54-48.
