Seattle Mariners Prospect Leading The Minor Leagues in Impressive Category
All of the Seattle Mariners minor league affiliates are set to have their seasons end in the coming weeks and some prospects have improved more than almost anyone thought they would.
Prospects like Felnin Celesten and Colt Emerson fought through injuries and have performed better than even the most optimistic fans could have expected.
Lazaro Montes got through a rough streak in July and reaffirmed his status as one of the best power-hitting and athletic prospects in the minor leagues.
But one other Seattle prospect — Michael Arroyo — has emerged as a prospect that should be mentioned in the same breath as all of those previously mentioned players.
Arroyo, a 2022 international signing out of Colombia, is in his first season in "A" ball after spending parts of 2023 and 2022 in the Mariners' rookie league in Arizona and the Dominican Republic.
Arroyo has split time with the organization's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts (60 games) and High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox (54 games) and has performed on both levels.
He hit 11 home runs with Modesto and is hitting 12 with Everett. His 23 home runs are the most in all minor league levels for players 19 years-old or younger.
Arroyo is hitting .286 this season with 85 RBIs. He was promoted to the AquaSox on June 25 and has actually hit better with Everett than he did with the Nuts.
Arroyo is hitting .295 with 36 RBIs with the AquaSox this season.
Arroyo is ranked the No. 12 prospect in Seattle's farm system according to MLB Pipeline but could see his stock rise in the coming months with the type of season he's had.
