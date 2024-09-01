Seattle Mariners Prospect on Impressive Roll With High-A Affiliate
The Seattle Mariners are at the point in the season where they're seeing results on all fronts.
On the major league stage — the Mariners have 27 games left in the season and will find out in the next few weeks whether or not the playoffs are in their future.
On the minor league stage — Seattle is seeing what an entire season of development has done for their prospects. And one future player in particular has finally started to hit his stride as the calendar starts to reach its end point.
Mariners outfielder Lazaro Montes has been on the best stretch of his young career with the organization's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox this month and it doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Montes had back-to-back games where he hit two home runs on Thursday and Friday. He went a combined 7-for-9 (.778) with eight RBIs over those two games.
Montes' pair of two-home run games put him at 102 RBIs on the season — the second most across all minor league levels, according to MLB Pipeline.
Montes is hitting .411 in August with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
Montes was promoted to Everett on June 25 and struggled in July. He batted just .127 that month with no home runs and eight RBIs.
Montes is hitting .299 with 21 home runs to go with his 102 RBIs this season across 109 total games. He played 65 games with Seattle's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts and has played 44 games with the AquaSox.
Montes is ranked the No. 3 Mariners prospect and the No. 47 in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He's projected for a 2026 call-up.
Montes has quickly adapted to High-A ball and might have earned himself an invite to spring training with his blazing August. His power and athleticism has been well-touted across the league and if his hot stretch can continue through the end of the season, into spring training and into next season, the Mariners might be inclined to speed up his debut before 2026.
