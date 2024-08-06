Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Harry Ford Returns to Lineup for Arkansas Travelers
The Seattle Mariners have gotten a lot of good news out of its farm system over the last week.
Teddy McGraw made his professional debut after recovering from his second-ever Tommy John surgery, Lazaro Montes looks like he's rediscovered his timing with the team's High-A Everett AquaSox and 2023 first round draft pick Colt Emerson was promoted to the AquaSox on Monday.
Good news apparently begets more good news. Seattle also saw the return of another top prospect — catcher Harry Ford.
Ford returned to the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers on Monday after he was placed on the seven-day injured list with concussion symptoms on July 27.
Ford's absence from the lineup coincided with the trade deadline — which led to speculation about him being involved in potential trade packages before his IL stint was announced.
Ford was slotted as a designated hitter on Monday and went 1-for-4 and scored.
Ford was drafted in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school and has long been touted across the league.
He is ranked the No. 2 Mariners prospect and No. 23 prospect in the league according to MLB Pipeline. He's ranked the No. 80 overall prospect and No. 5 Seattle prospect according to Baseball America. Ford is a two-time participant in the MLB All-Star Futures game.
Ford is batting .247 this year with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 83 games with the Travelers this season.
Ford is projected to a 2025 call-up according to MLB.com and there could be a spot open for him to slide in as a backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh next season. The team currently has Mitch Garver in that role, though.
