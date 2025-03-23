Trio of Key Seattle Mariners Hit Massive Home Runs in Saturday Spring Rout
The Seattle Mariners pummeled the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, 14-1, as part of Cactus League play.
The Mariners have just two spring training games left before heading north to start the regular season on Thursday, March 27.
The M's utilized the long ball on Saturday, getting home runs from Donovan Solano, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. The latter two homers were back-to-back blasts.
While the ball certainly travels better in Arizona than it will in Seattle early in the season, it's a good thing to see the M's busting out the power. The Mariners' offense was the biggest culprit in not making the playoffs season, so getting out to a hot start will be important.
Rodriguez, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, is coming off a down year that saw him hit .273 with 20 homers and 24 steals. He battled inconsistency, a slow start and an ankle injury but appears to be ready for a big year in 2025. He's hitting .225 this spring with four homers and 16 RBI. He is 9-for-40.
The 30-year-old Arozarena is hitting .364 with three homers, seven RBI and three stolen bases. He hit .219 last season between the Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. He had 20 homers and 20 stolen bases.
Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Solano is hitting .303 this spring. He is 10-for-33, having gotten a late start to the spring because of a visa issue.
The Mariners will open the season with four games against the Athletics.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Buster Olney interview from Thursday. Why are some people so down on Rowdy Tellez being a member of the M's, and can the Nintendo partnership help the Mariners get back into the Japanese market? CLICK HERE:
ADVERTISING
MITCH LIKELY TO IL? As he deals with a shoulder injury, Mitch Haniger is a "strong possibility" to start the year on the injured list. CLICK HERE:
KIRBY REPLACEMENT: The Mariners have named George Kirby's replacement in the starting rotation at the outset of the year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.