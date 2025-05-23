Pair of Injured Seattle Mariners Pitchers Take Big Step Towards Returns
Thursday marked the season debut of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher and 2023 All-Star George Kirby. He was activated off the 15-day injured list after missing the first two months of the year with right shoulder inflammation. Another pair of injured Mariners pitchers aren't too far behind Kirby in making their returns.
Logan Gilbert is on the 15-day IL with a Grade 1 flexor strain and Bryce Miller is on the shelf with right elbow inflammation. Both threw sim games against live batters before a game against the Houston Astros on Friday.
Per a report on "X" from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Miller's sim game was two innings. Miller, like Kirby, will be on a six-day rotation going forward. Miller is hopeful he'll avoid a rehab assignment and return to the rotation right away when he's eligible to be activated off the IL.
Gilbert's sim game was also two innings against live batters. Per an article from the Seattle Times' Tim Booth, Gilbert throwing a sim game doesn't indicate an imminent return, and he'll still need a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
Miller has struggled with discomfort the whole season. He posted a 5.22 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched. He received a cortisone shot before he was placed on the IL May 14 (retroactive to May 12).
Gilbert made six starts before he was pulled after the third inning in a start against the Miami Marlins on April 25. He was placed on the injured list one day later. He has a 2.37 ERA this year with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.
With Miller and Kirby both being on a six-day cycle, it seems likely the team could opt for a six-man rotation going forward, at least until Gilbert's return.
