Julio Rodriguez Back in Lineup For Game 2 Between Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners have avoided a potential disaster.
Mariners franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez missed Game 1 of a series against the Houston Astros due to back tightness. He was originally in the lineup but was scratched late due to back tightness that sprung up during batting practice.
After Seattle's 9-2 loss against the Houston Astros on Thursday, manager Dan Wilson said that Rodriguez was day-to-day with the injury and would be reassessed Friday.
Rodriguez's back felt better and he was penciled into the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros. He'll bat third and player center field, which indicates he'll be able to play without limitations.
Saturday will be the eighth of a 10-game road trip for the Mariners. They swept a series against the San Diego Padres to begin the trip and won another against the Chicago White Sox before landing in Houston.
Rodriguez is hitting .240 (6-for-25) with three runs, eight RBIs and two home runs on Seattle's current road trip entering Friday. One homer was the second grand slam of his career and the other was a three-run shot. Both homers came during the series against the White Sox.
Rodriguez missed three weeks last season with a high ankle sprain and was held out of the outfield for a month for the same ailment. The Mariners avoided a similar situation for now, but it could be something to monitor if it persists.
Rodriguez has scored 32 runs this season. He's hit five doubles, two triples and nine home runs with 28 RBIs in 48 games. He's slashed .231/.309/.415 with a .724 OPS.
