Home Run Barrage Lifts Seattle Mariners to 8-3 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners used the home run ball to their advantage in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The victory improved the Mariners record to 12-10 and gave them their fourth consecutive series win.
Dylan Moore led off the game with a solo homer. Two at-bats later, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run shot to give Seattle a 3-0 lead through the first inning.
The Mariners bolstered their lead to 6-0 through the second after Randy Arozarena brought home two with a single and Mitch Garver scored another with his own single.
The six runs of support through two ended up being much-needed. Toronto put two scores on the board in the bottom of the second courtesy of respective RBI singles from Tyler Heineman and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays cut Seattle's lead down to 6-3 in the bottom of the third after George Springer scored on a sacrifice fly.
Luis Castillo, bolstered by the early offense, limited the damage to just those three runs. He was pulled after five innings pitched. He allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out five. Toronto went 5-for-21 with runners in scoring position and left 12 stranded.
Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh for the eventual final of 8-3. It was the first time in his career that he hit a home run in three consecutive games.
The Mariners' benefit from the home runs extended past providing run support for Castillo. They struck out 18 times, went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven.
Seattle is 9-3 over its last four series. It will begin the final leg of the nine-game road trip against the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
