Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins
The Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins will begin the first of a three-game series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park on opposite trajectories. The Mariners are 14-11, coming off three series wins on a nine-game road trip, and they are in first place in the American League West. The Marlins have gone 3-6 in their last nine and are third in the National League East.
And both teams will have an intriguing group of starting pitchers due up for the set.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Miami:
Friday, April 25 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Cal Quantrill (Miami)
Logan Gilbert hasn't been able to go as deep into games as he's accustomed to, but he's still been a dangerous pitcher.
Gilbert had his shortest outing of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 19. He threw 4.2 innings, fanned nine and allowed two earned runs on seven hits. He hasn't had less than seven strikeouts in any of his five starts this season. He's tied for seventh in the majors and is fourth in the American League with 41 strikeouts.
Gilbert will go against Cal Quantrill, who has struggled to find consistency. Quantrill pitched 3.1 innings and failed to register a strikeout in his latest start against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 19. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits. He has allowed six or more earned runs in two of five starts and has two strikeouts or less in three-of-five starts.
Saturday, April 26 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Connor Gillispie (Miami)
Luis Castillo will be looking to get back on track after a rough last two starts. Castillo allowed a combined nine earned runs on 17 hits (one home run) in 9.1 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays on April 15 and 20, respectively. He's fanned eight in those two games. He allowed four earned runs on 13 hits (two home runs) and struck out 13 batters in 17 innings pitched in his first three starts.
Connor Gillispie is in the middle of his own rough April. He's allowed 12 earned runs on 15 hits (two home runs) in 10 innings pitched and struck out nine batters his last two starts. He's yet to go deeper than five innings this year and allowed at least four base hits and one earned run in all five of his outings.
Sunday, April 27 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. TBD (Miami)
Miller is still working his way back to the form that made him arguably the Mariners' best starting pitcher the second half of 2024.
Miller has walked at least two batters in every single start this season. His let up four earned runs on five hits, walked four and struck out four in 4.2 innings pitched his last time on the mound against the Boston Red Sox on April 22. He's yet to go deeper into a game than he did in his first start of the season — a 5.2-inning performance against the Oakland Athletics on March 29.
The Marlins' probabe pitcher for Sunday is officially listed as "to be determined." Unless there's an injury concern or the rotation gets re-slotted, Max Meyer will get the nod for Miami.
Meyer is coming off one of the best single-game pitching performances in baseball this season. He shutout Cincinnati in six innings of work April 21. He allowed five hits and struck out 14. He's had eight or more strikeouts in three of his last four starts.
