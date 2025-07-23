Veteran Infielder Identified as 'Logical Backup Plan' For Seattle Mariners on Trade Market
With the trade deadline just eight days away, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly focusing their energy on Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Suarez, who previously played for the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, is leading the National League in home runs with 36 and he's leading the majors in RBIs with 86.
Suarez is a clear upgrade offensively to Ben Williamson, who puts together competitive at-bats, but has just one home run.
There is reportedly stiff competition for Suarez, with the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and others interested. So, if Seattle can't get Suarez, who else is out there? According to Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins would be a "logical backup."
It's unclear if an acquisition of Castro would directly replace Williamson at third base, or if he would be used in more of a utility role (perhaps replacing Dylan Moore). He's played 32 games in left field this season, 29 in right field, 12 at third base, five at shortstop and one in centerfield. A switch-hitter, he could also help in platoon situations and help the M's avoid poor matchups based on pitching.
Castro, 28, is a free agent at the end of the season and has about $3 million remaining on his 2025 salary. He's hitting .257 this season with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He's carrying a .347 on-base percentage in 79 games. A seven-year veteran, Castro is a career .249 hitter with the Tigers and Twins.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 54-47 and in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League.
