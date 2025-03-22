Victor Robles Proving That 2024 Resurgence Was No Fluke This Spring For Seattle Mariners
Given how good Victor Robles was in half a season for the Seattle Mariners in 2024, it's fair to wonder if he can be as impactful in 2025.
And while it's not likely that he'll repeat the .328 batting average with a .393 on-base percentage and 30 stolen bases in 77 game-pace, his spring has proven that his career resurgence was no fluke.
After homering again on Friday, Robles is now hitting .260 this spring in 50 at-bats (13-for-50). He has three homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old continues to hit at the top of the lineup, solidifying his leadoff spot for the 2025 campaign.
Considering that the Mariners did not go out and make big moves in the offseason, they are banking on a full year of Robles and Randy Arozarena making a big difference in the success of the team's offense.
A former top prospect, Robles is a career .247 hitter. He'll hit in front of Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, with Arozarena projected to hit cleanup on most days.
The Mariners have just three days left of spring training action before heading north to start the regular season on Thursday, March 27. The M's will host the Athletics for four games at T-Mobile Park and then will see the Detroit Tigers for three.
Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle on Opening Day against Luis Severino of the A's. The Mariners are coming off an 85-77 season a year ago, missing the playoffs by just one game.
