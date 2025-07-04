WATCH: Cal Raleigh Hits Two More Homers, Gives Him 35 Before All-Star Break
The historic season of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continued on Friday afternoon, as 'The Big Dumper' hit two home runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Raleigh, who leads baseball in home runs with 35, homered in the first inning off Bailey Falter, before taking him deep again in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Raleigh now has the most home runs ever by a catcher before the All-Star break, and he also has the most home runs ever by a switch-hitter at the break. Furthermore, his 35 home runs tie him with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs ever by a Mariners player before the break. Griffey accomplished that feat in 1998.
The Mariners entered play on Friday in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League as they seek to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Raleigh's power is a big reason why Seattle is in contention, as he's helped bolster a generally-tepid offense.
The 28-year-old North Carolina native earned his first-ever All-Star Game selection this week, and he'll start for the American League squad later this month. The All-Star Game will be played in Atlanta, which is where Raleigh spent a lot of time as a kid playing baseball.
In addition to the All-Star Game, he'll participate in the Home Run Derby alongside Ronald Acuna Jr. and James Wood, who are confirmed so far. Only Griffey has won the Derby while representing the Mariners. He did it a record three times in his career.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.