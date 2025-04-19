WATCH: Cal Raleigh Makes Blue Jays Pitcher Pay After Confrontation
Runs have not been a common occurrence in the current series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.
In the Blue Jays 3-1 win over the Mariners on Friday, the victor's runs came via a pair of sacrifice flies and a single. Seattle's run was off a Rowdy Tellez home run.
Toronto's starting pitchers from Friday and Saturday, Bowden Francis and Jose Berrios, have been solid for the Blue Jays. Berrios had a solid day on the mound for the Blue Jays, and chose to share words with the Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh.
Berrios and Raleigh had an argument for an unknown reason before the bottom of the fourth inning began. The argument ended up clearing the benches, but there was no physical incident beyond that.
Raleigh faced off against Berrios soon after the argument in the top of the fifth. With runners on second and third, Raleigh hit a double to the right field corner that brought in two runs and tied the game 2-2. Toronto unsuccessfully attempted to challenge the ruling of a fair ball.
Raleigh has been Seattle's best hitter through five of the team's nine-game road trip. After his at-bat in the top of the seventh, Raleigh was hitting .273 (6-for-22) with three homers and five RBIs.
Raleigh has been successful in his career when facing the Blue Jays. After his double, Raleigh's average was brought up to .318 (14-for-44) with seven home runs, two doubles and 15 RBIs in 12 games, including the postseason.
Raleigh and the Mariners will include the series against Toronto at 10:37 a.m. PT on Sunday.
