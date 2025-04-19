Pair of Seattle Mariners Players Lead The Majors in Incredible Statistic
For the better part of two seasons, the Seattle Mariners have been carried by a starting rotation that's regarded as arguably the best in baseball.
The Mariners, who were 10-10 entering Saturday, have looked more balanced this season compared to previous years.
The offense, starting pitchers and bullpen have all had standout performances through the first 20 games of the season. And a player representing the offense and pitching staff are among the most valuable players in baseball according to a specific statistic.
According to the win probability added stat (WPA), Seattle third baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco leads all position players in that stat with a 1.56 WPA entering Saturday. Closer Andres Munoz leads all pitchers with a 1.38.
The statistic is used by FanGraphs and MLB and is used the capture the change in win expectancy from one plate appearance to the next. A player's WPA is added or subtracted based on how much their performances influenced their team's odds of winning.
Polanco is hitting .367 this season (18-for-49) with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 14 games.
Polanco was brought back to the Mariners on a one-year, $7.75 million contract in the offseason after undergoing surgery to repair a left patellar tendon. This season, he's been Seattle's most consistent hitter.
Munoz has made 10 appearances this season. He has a 0.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. He has seven saves in as many opportunities and has allowed five hits and walked five batters (one intentional).
Munoz was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024. And on his current trajectory, he's on pace for another trip to the Midsummer Classic this season.
