WATCH: Seattle Mariners Fans Serenade Cal Raleigh With 'MVP' Chants
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wrote the latest chapter in his historic season against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Cal Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in the Mariners' 9-4 win against Chicago. Both of Raleigh's home runs gave his team the lead. His second was a two-run shot in the top of the seventh that gave Seattle a 6-4 lead and completed a multi-run comeback.
Raleigh's seventh-inning blast was his major league-leading 29th of the season and gave him 63 RBIs. He's brought in the most runs in the American League and the third-most in the majors.
Raleigh's 29th home run also set the MLB record for the most by a catcher in a single season before the All-Star Break. National Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench set the previous record of 28 in 1970.
Raleigh is in the middle of the greatest offensive season by a catcher in MLB history. At his current pace, he would finish with 72 home runs and 156 RBIs.
After the game, Raleigh had an on-field interview with ROOT Sports. During the interview, the Seattle fans who made the journey to Chicago and Wrigley Field seraned the Platinum Glove-winning catcher with chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"
The Mariners posted a video on "X" showing the chants with the caption "We like the sound of that!"
Before the Mariners' game against the Cubs on Saturday, Raleigh had scored 51 runs in 73 games, hit 14 doubles and 29 home runs with 63 RBIs and slashed .273/.379/.646 with a 1.025 OPS.
