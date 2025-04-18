We Now Know What the Injury That Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco is Battling
For the last few weeks, Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco has been relegated to designated hitter duty only, and he's also been relegated to only swinging from the left side. While Polanco has been able to generally stay in the lineup and be productive, his defensive limitations have caused some issues for the M's, as has his inability to hit against left-handed pitching.
We knew that Polanco was battling soreness in his side, but we didn't know exactly what it was.
Now, thanks to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, we know he's battling a mild oblique strain.
Because of a minor strain in his oblique, Polanco can only comfortably swing from the left side. He said he has been taking right-handed swings off a tee in the batting cages and is “getting closer” to being able to return to game action as a full-time switch hitter, but he did not have a timeline for when that might happen.
Considering that oblique strains can keep players out for several weeks, the M's are fairly fortunate that Polanco has been able to play at all through it.
Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Polanco is hitting .378 through 45 at-bats. He's got three homers, 12 RBIs and one stolen base. He's posted a .383 on-base percentage.
The Mariners are 10-9 entering play on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo takes the mound against right-hander Bowden Francis.
Woo is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA.
