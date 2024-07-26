What People Are Saying on "X" About the Seattle Mariners Trade For Randy Arozarena
Armed with an anemic offense that has the worst batting average in all of baseball, the Seattle Mariners struck big on the trade market on Thursday night, acquiring slugger Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays for prospects Aidan Smith, Brody Hopkins and a player-to-be-named-later.
Arozarena will immediately slot into the middle of Seattle's tepid lineup and will pair with Julio Rodriguez (when healthy) to make a dynamic outfield grouping. Arozarena is also under contract for two years after 2024, meaning that he'll help Seattle for both the short and medium-term.
After the trade was official, here's what notable Mariners - and general baseball personalities - are saying.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Randy Arozarena has a 110 wRC+ this season, which is the *worst* mark of his career.
It’s also now the *best* wRC+ mark of any player on the Mariners (min. 100 PA).
Per Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ:
yet another tremendous example of SEA dealing from surprising depth that was rapidly developed into ultra-attractive trade bait
now it's about the acquisitions actually helping because that's the whole point (and hasn't been happening)
but the process is impressive regardless
Per @MarinerMuse:
Is Randy Arozarena, when you consider his career production and where he is in his career, the best MLB hitter Jerry Dipoto has ever acquired?
Per @TalkinJake of Jomboy Media:
Mariners needed hitting
Mariners got a hitter
Mariners traded minor league prospects that most of you haven’t heard of before
Good job Mariners*
* asterisk note that trading with the Rays is always scary and I do expect both MiLB players to become all stars
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they visit the Chicago White Sox at 5:05 p.m. PT. There's no word yet on if Arozarena will be in the lineup.
