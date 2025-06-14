Which Seattle Mariners Player Was Just Listed as a Surprising Candidate For World Baseball Classic?
When it comes to the 2026 World Baseball Classic, we expect several members of the Seattle Mariners to be on rosters around the world.
Julio Rodriguez seems like a lock for the Dominican Republic while Randy Arozarena and Andres Munoz are likely to play for Mexico. Rowdy Tellez could also suit up again for Mexico and prospect Michael Arroyo could play for Colombia. Harry Ford is likely to play for Great Britain again and any or all of Cal Raleigh, Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert could play for Team USA.
But there might be a surprise candidate as well, as Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently listed Miles Mastrobuoni as a possible option for Team Italy.
Mastrobuoni, 29, was born in California, but the World Baseball Classic has relaxed eligibility rules in order to help grow the game worldwide.
A four-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, and Mariners, he's hitting .241 this season with one homer and eight RBIs. He's become a valuable contributor for Seattle, capable of playing second base, third base or the outfield.
There's been no official word on if Mastrobuoni has been asked onto the roster, or if he's even interested. The 2026 WBC begins in March. The 2023 version was an excellent showcase of the game, as Team Japan beat Team USA in the final.
As for the Mariners, they won on Friday night to move to 34-34 on the season. They are still 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and they'll play the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
