Wives of Seattle Mariners Players Go Viral For Participation in Annual "Salmon Run"
The Seattle Mariners social media teams provided everyone with some nice laughs on Friday when they posted a behind-the-scenes video of one of the team's recent "Salmon runs."
Sarah Garver, the wife of Mitch Garver, donned one of the salmon heads recently, competing against Liz Voth (Austin Voth's wife) and Katie Raley (Luke Raley's wife). The chit-chat, the back-and-forth and the competition was epic.
You can watch it unfold below:
The salmon run is a play on the annual salmon run that takes place in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mariners give a more full understanding on their website:
Each year, one of our region’s most important natural wonders takes place as millions of pacific salmon migrate from the Puget Sound back to the stream or river that they were born. This strenuous, but miraculous, journey through salt and fresh waters takes on a new life at T-Mobile Park in 2024.
The Mariners and Microsoft are proud to introduce four unsuspecting salmon, infused with the caffeinated chemicals of a spilled triple-shot espresso, grew to monstrous size to fulfill their destiny – race for the delight of baseball fans in the Pacific Northwest.
There are four salmon that run: King, Silver, Sockeye and Humpy. Apparently, Humpy has never won the race. As the wives battled it out, Humpy did not win yet again.
Unfortunately, the Mariners are embarking on a 10-game road trip on Friday, so there will be no salmon runs at T-Mobile Park for the near future.
The M's take on the Angels on Friday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
TYING A-ROD: Shohei Ohtani has tied Alex Rodriguez's historic 1998 season. Here's how. CLICK HERE:
SLICK VIC: Victor Robles has set a Mariners record on the bases. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: