No, The Seattle Mariners Don't Need to Make a Trade For This Third Baseman
Earlier this week, the Seattle Mariners were speculatively linked to Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada as the trade deadline nears.
Though Moncada is a tantalizing talent, and a former top prospect, it's a deal that doesn't make much sense for the M's.
First, there are the massive injury concerns that Moncada comes with. He's been injured each season since 2022, playing in just 104 games in 2022, 92 in 2023, 12 in 2024 and 37 this year. Second, the productivity has been solid this year (.244 average, eight home runs, 22 RBIs), but he's regressed since early career success, and there's not much of a track record that you can depend on. And with the M's sitting at 53-45 (entering Sunday) and fighting for their first playoff berth since 2022, they need dependability, which is something that a slugger like Eugenio Suarez has.
Finally, though Moncada is a switch-hitter, he doesn't offer as much versatility as one may think. He's hitting just .105 against left-handers this season.
I discussed more of my concerns on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast:
At this point, I would rather keep Ben Williamson than go out and get Moncada, who by the way played 12 games a year ago and has played just 36 as I record this this season.
It's not that he's a bad player, it's a gamble that I can't take now. I could take the gamble in the off season, I cannot take the gamble now. The Mariners need somebody like Suarez or a more established player like Willi Castro, or they just need to keep Ben Williamson before going on to Yoan Moncada. I would be out on that move.
You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:
