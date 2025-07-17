MLB Insider Links Seattle Mariners to Surprising Trade Candidate
The Seattle Mariners have been linked to third baseman Eugenio Suarez on the trade market for weeks, but might there be another third baseman that's a trade deadline possibility?
While the following social media post from reputable insider Francys Romero is nothing more than speculation, it is worth taking note of for the M's:
Yoan Moncada continues to draw interest from multiple MLB teams ahead of the Trade Deadline, according to industry sources.
Moncada, 30, will be a free agent at the end of the season.
The Yankees, Cubs, Brewers, and Mariners could be among the top contenders.
The Mariners were connected to Moncada in the offseason, but they elected to bring back Jorge Polanco and start him at third base instead. Moncada signed with the Los Angeles Angels to be their starting third baseman, but he's dealt with injuries, as has been the norm for him over the last several years.
The 30-year-old has played just 36 games this season and is hitting .231. He does have seven home runs and 21 RBIs, and he has the benefit of being a switch-hitter. While the talent and upside has always been tantalizing, Moncada has struggled to replicate early-career success. He hit 25 home runs for the Chicago White Sox in 2019 and hit .315 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but his productivity has regressed since then. He has played 104 games or less in each of the previous full seasons and only played 12 in 2024.
Since the start of 2022, he's hitting only .235 with 30 total home runs. He's had an OPS+ of 93 in that time.
Frankly, a deal for Moncada doesn't seem to make much sense for the M's. While he does have skills to offer, the health risks and lack of true, consistent impact, make this a risky move for a team that is trying to get to the playoffs.
Ben Williamson, who is currently playing third for the M's, is hitting .259 and is continuing to improve. His OPS+ has been raised to 81, and he's a better defender than Moncada.
It makes sense why the team would target Suarez, who brings 31 home runs to the table, and has familiarity with the organization, but Moncada makes less sense now than he did in the offseason.
