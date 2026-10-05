4 Internal Candidates Who Could Solve the Mariners’ Biggest Problems

It feels like it’s been years now anticipating the Mariners most anticipated farm system athletes finally breaking into the major league roster. Well, it has arrived and Seattle has to find out whether the kids can actually fix anything.

The Mariners enter the offseason with an ugly collection of problems. They need more power, a more balanced lineup, more infield stability and affordable pitching depth. Above all, they must repair a defense that finished last in the majors with -53 Outs Above Average and-52 Fielding Run Value.

There is no shortcut out of this mess. They need outside help, especially defensively. But four young players who reached the majors in 2026 can make the front office’s shopping list a little shorter.

Colt Emerson Is Plan A, Not the Entire Plan

Emerson is both the most obvious and complicated name on the list. The Mariners already committed eight years and $95 million to him before his major-league debut. They aren’t left wondering whether he belongs in their future. It’s more about how much of that future can begin immediately.

His first look offered both temptation and warning. Emerson produced an .876 OPS over his first 23 games before collapsing as his left wrist deteriorated. He ultimately underwent season-ending surgery to repair a displaced tendon and finished slashing .190/.246/.335 in 69 games. Seattle expects him to be ready for 2027, although the club acknowledged that his winter hitting work would be limited and that he would likely be monitored closely in spring training.

We can believe in Emerson despite how long it takes for medical clearance. He’s obviously the Mariners future. Seattle needs cleaner infield defense, and it needs someone capable of owning a premium position for years. Emerson can become that player. But he shouldn’t be treated as a guaranteed 140+ game solution before his repaired wrist has survived a full spring.

Find Michael Arroyo a Home

Arroyo did just about everything possible with his September audition. He batted .371 with a .953 OPS, collecting 13 hits in 35 at-bats while walking five times and striking out only six. Fifteen games doesn’t make him an everyday player, but this was more than a few lucky balls finding grass. Arroyo controlled the strike zone, showed some extra-base damage and gave the Mariners every reason to expand his role in 2027.

What matters next is how they shape the player.

Arroyo hit .286 with an .838 OPS, 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A before his promotion. He reached the majors as an infielder/outfielder, giving Seattle a right-handed bat with enough athleticism to move around the diamond.

That versatility should be an asset, but they shouldn’t leave him positionless. The Mariners need to determine what Arroyo does well enough defensively to remain in the lineup. Second base may be his best position, but that belongs to Cole Young. He’s taken reps at first base to open more possibilities for himself. Third base and the corner outfield should remain part of the conversation as well.

His job this spring is not to look interesting at five positions. It is to prove he can be trusted at two or three of them.

Lázaro Montes Brings Pop and Risk

Let’s not overcomplicate this. This dude is here to damage the baseball. The 6-foot-5 slugger hit four home runs with a .786 OPS in 52 major-league at-bats. He also struck out 24 times. That was the entire Montes experience packed into one September. We saw the enormous power and enough swing-and-miss to make every projection feel risky.

Seattle needs someone in the middle-of-the-order, especially with Randy Arozarena’s likely exit in free agency. The Mariners cannot build their winter around the assumption that a 21-year-old will immediately replace a veteran run producer, but they should give him a legitimate chance to force his way into that part of the lineup.

The complication is defense. Montes has made improvements in the outfield but he’s still not the greatest defender. His bat may ultimately push him toward DH, which is fine if the production demands a permanent spot. What Seattle cannot afford is to hope both sides work out in 2027.

Kade Anderson Changes the Mariners’ Trade Flexibility

Anderson doesn’t fix the defense or deepen the lineup directly. But he can still help Seattle address both. The left-hander tore through Double-A with a 1.06 ERA, 135 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 93 1/3 innings. He then posted a 3.79 ERA across 35 2/3 major-league innings. He should claim a rotation spot going into 2027.

If he does, they can move Emerson Hancock without leaving the fifth-starter spot empty. They can withstand an injury without rifling through the waiver wire, especially if Logan Evans is ready to go next season. Most importantly, Anderson’s readiness could give Seattle the freedom to use its pitching depth in a trade for an established hitter.

Seattle can’t point to Emerson’s contract, Arroyo’s versatility, Montes’ power and Anderson’s arm and declare the offseason complete. Prospects are just possibilities. Contending rosters require answers.