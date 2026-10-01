Mariners Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Mariners’ offseason didn’t wait long. It barged into the clubhouse before Game 162, when Dan Wilson told his players he wouldn’t return in 2027. One day later, four more coaches were announced as not returning. Jerry Dipoto then promised an outside managerial search while the roster sat there with the same old problems and a few new ones.

Honestly, that’s a good thing. This Mariners team should be having some uncomfortable conversations after a disappointing 76-86 season.

The Mariners finished 2026 one year removed from Game 7 of the ALCS and somehow looked miles away from October. The offense underperformed. The defense was intolerable. The rotation lost some of its shine and the bullpen ran out of answers. A team built to contend spent the final week discussing accountability after most of the damage had already been done.

Changing the manager and rearranging the coaching staff took 48 hours. Fixing everything that pushed the Mariners to this point will take money, sharper evaluations and a willingness to make decisions that will sting.

This page will serve as our running offseason ledger, with a built-in nonsense detector. We’ll track what Seattle has done, what it still needs, debunk some rumors and monitor whether each move actually improves the 2027 roster.

Mariners Manager Search and Coaching Changes

The Mariners’ most important early acquisition will be the person trusted to put this team back together.

Dipoto said the next manager will come from outside the organization and should be able to challenge Seattle’s existing operation. That sounds great as long as they follow through with that. Now the front office has to listen when that person starts challenging it.

The next manager will have authority to shape the coaching staff, establish expectations and tell uncomfortable truths in both directions.

Torey Lovullo is the only potential candidate currently tied to reported internal discussions. The rest of our initial board consists of people we believe Seattle should consider, not confirmed interviewees.

Mariners Free Agents and Contract Decisions

The paperwork isn’t long on this one. Randy Arozarena, J.P. Crawford, Taylor Ward and Hoby Milner are positioned to become unrestricted free agents after the World Series. Andrés Muñoz and Victor Robles have club options. Other players remain under team control but could be moved through trades or non-tender decisions.

Robles isn’t automatically leaving in free agency. Seattle must decide whether to exercise his option. Logan Gilbert is not a free agent yet, but his approaching walk year will force a much bigger conversation.

We have already made our opening stances (you can check out the links below). The Mariners should make a serious attempt to retain Arozarena, explore a short-term reunion with Crawford, exercise Muñoz’s option and move on from Ward, Milner and Robles. The market will evolve, but there’s no reason to revisit reuniting with the last three yet.

Biggest Mariners Offseason Needs

Let’s start with gloves. Seattle’s defense spent much of 2026 turning letting ordinary contact slip through the cracks. Pitching development means considerably less when routine grounders keep finding grass or forcing extra throws. The Mariners need an established infield defender who can provide the boring outs.

They also need another impact bat, especially if Arozarena leaves. Replacing his roster spot will be easy. Replacing his power, on-base ability and right-handed presence will not.

Shortstop requires protection as well. Colt Emerson remains central to Seattle’s future, but he will enter 2027 following wrist surgery and an uneven rookie season. Handing the entire position to a 21-year-old coming off surgery doesn’t sound like a solid strategy.

Mariners Free-Agent Targets

This section will not become name soup. Every target should fill a specific job: an impact hitter, an infield stabilizer, credible shortstop insurance or a reliever capable of handling meaningful innings.

Our early infield work has identified Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Seiya Suzuki as high-end signings (but unlikely) and Mauricio Dubón as a steadier defensive fit. The board will expand once the market becomes official and Seattle’s payroll flexibility becomes clearer.

Chairman John Stanton cited 2.884 million fans at T-Mobile Park and another 120,000 Mariners TV customers, but offered no concrete direction for the 2027 payroll.

Any serious free-agent discussion begins with whether Seattle is willing to pay for one without creating another hole elsewhere.

Mariners Trade Targets and Candidates

The rotation appeared deep enough to absorb the subtraction. That conversation has changed after this 2026 season. Seattle’s starters remained solid, but the group no longer looked like an overflowing warehouse of frontline pitching. Trading an arm could still bring the impact hitter this lineup needs. It would also create a real hole.

Several controlled players could leave before Opening Day. Their situations range from a club-option decision to legitimate trade cases, and we’ll keep those mechanisms straight.

Key Offseason Dates and Roster Deadlines

Eligible players become free agents after the World Series, followed by the exclusive negotiating window, option decisions and qualifying-offer deadline. The non-tender deadline, Winter Meetings and Rule 5 Draft will follow.

One date hangs over everything: The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. A work stoppage is not guaranteed, but its possibility could compress the market and place additional urgency on early business.

We’ll add the complete calendar once the league’s official offseason dates are finalized.

Completed Mariners Offseason Moves

Sept. 27: Dan Wilson was announced as not returning as manager in 2027.

Dan Wilson was announced as not returning as manager in 2027. Sept. 28: Bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and first-base coach Eric Young Jr. were announced as not returning.

Bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and first-base coach Eric Young Jr. were announced as not returning. Sept. 29: Outfielder Nolan Jones elected free agency after finishing the season with Triple-A Tacoma. Jones joined the organization as part of the Luis Castillo trade but never received a September promotion.

Bookmark this page. We’ll keep returning throughout the winter as rumors become decisions and decisions become a roster.