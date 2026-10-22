Angels’ Kurt Suzuki Exit Adds Competition to Mariners’ Crucial Manager Search

The Mariners have another opening to compete with, and it comes from another team in the AL West. The Angels declined Kurt Suzuki’s contract option Wednesday, announcing a search for a new manager and coaching staff for 2027. That puts Los Angeles alongside Seattle and Houston in the market for someone to run the dugout. Three division rivals with three vacancies, and plenty of reasons for the Mariners to make their opportunity stand out.

A little division dysfunction can be fun. But for the Mariners it’ll only be fun if they find the right guy to fill the job. Unfortunately, watching the neighbors replace their managers won’t make that decision any easier.

The Mariners need to give a good candidate a compelling answer to a straightforward question: What will we actually let you change?

Angels’ Manager Opening Adds Pressure to Mariners’ Search

Another vacancy gives available managers another option. That’s important even without any evidence that Seattle, Houston and Los Angeles are interested in the same people.

The candidates get to evaluate these organizations, too. They can ask the same questions about coaching staffs, roster plans, expectations and how much influence comes with the office. Seattle, like the other three teams in their division, should be prepared to answer all of it.

The Mariners’ search already has a division connection. Joe Espada had received permission to interview with Seattle before Houston announced his departure making for an interesting subplot. The bigger concern is whether Seattle can offer a manager the support to succeed once the interviews end.

We should expect a serious candidate to press for specifics. Every organization can talk about their values. But with plenty of local noise about how the Mariners run their club, they’ll need to explain how decisions will work when everyone disagrees.

AL West Turnover Gives Mariners an Opportunity for 2027

Three managerial searches create uncertainty across the division. New staffs will establish routines, learn their players and work through their own mistakes. Seattle has an opportunity to handle that transition better.

They’ll need to get the right manager in place who can build a staff that can teach and set expectations early enough that players arrive at spring training knowing what preparation and accountability will look like.

The front office still has plenty to improve on the roster. But if they want to capitalize on the division’s turnover, the hiring process and the roster work have to serve the same goal. Announcing a respected manager and asking him to squeeze more out of every weakness is going to give us the same Mariners team we’ve seen in recent seasons.

Mariners’ Next Manager Needs Authority to Make Changes

A fresh start should come with permission to make people uncomfortable. The next Mariners manager needs meaningful input on his coaching staff, clear authority over daily standards and organizational backing when accountability reaches a player the club would rather protect.

San Diego offered a pretty solid example. Their manager Craig Stammen pushed back during a heated debate over A.J. Preller’s plan to patch together the Padres’ struggling rotation with shorter, matchup-driven assignments. Stammen lost the argument, but he took ownership of the approach and helped sell it to his pitchers. San Diego won eight of its next nine games, buying time for reinforcements at the trade deadline.

That’s the kind of working relationship we should want in Seattle: enough trust to argue honestly, hear each other out and commit once a decision is made. Hiring a manager for his judgment means giving him room to use it, even when Jerry Dipoto would rather hear something else.

That doesn’t require handing him control of baseball operations. Seattle has to offer a job worth taking, and then give the person who takes it a chance to make the changes he was hired to make.