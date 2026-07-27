Shea Langeliers has been a problem for the Seattle Mariners this season. But now the Athletics’ All-Star catcher has a torn meniscus in his right knee and could miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. If his season is indeed finished, one of the most dangerous hitters remaining on Seattle’s schedule will disappear from potentially seven decisive September games.

The Mariners host the A’s for four games from Sept. 3–6. After an off day, they will host the Rangers for three, before traveling to Sacramento for another three against the A’s from Sept. 11–13.

10 games over 11 days against two AL West opponents. Whatever the standings look like when September arrives, this stretch has a chance to define Seattle’s season. The absence of Langeliers would make it considerably more manageable.

Seven September Games Against the A’s Could Define the Mariners’ Season

Langeliers was hitting .263/.332/.497 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs through 93 games. He earned the starting catcher spot for the AL in the All-Star Game and was on pace for his third consecutive season with at least 29 homers.

We’ve already watched him send three balls over the fence in six meetings this season. He crushed a 432-foot homer at T-Mobile Park on April 20, tying a game the Athletics eventually won 6–4. One night later, he blasted a 417-foot shot off Gabe Speier to extend Oakland’s lead in another A’s victory.

The Mariners saw him again on May 25 in Sacramento, and of course he took Bryce Miller deep.

Three home runs in six games. Two of them came during the A’s April series win in Seattle. The good thing is the Mariners still lead the season series 4–2 after sweeping three games in Sacramento, but Langeliers has consistently been the hitter most capable of changing a game with one swing.

The A’s still have talented guys. Nick Kurtz is back, and division opponents don’t roll over. But there’s a major difference between facing Oakland’s lineup with Langeliers in it.

Another familiar guy in Jonah Heim can take over behind the plate. But he won’t replace the production.

This also eliminates any remaining excuses for Seattle as the schedule is giving them a clear opening.

The schedule is giving Seattle a clear opening. And they don’t need to apologize for the opportunity. They need to capitalize on it.

If Seattle takes care of them, that 10-game AL West stretch could launch the club toward the postseason. If the Mariners stumble through it, nobody will want to hear about the difficulty of the schedule.