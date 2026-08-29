Blue Jays Add a New Twist to Mariners Rookie Kade Anderson’s Second MLB Start

The Blue Jays aren’t leaving their plan up for interpretation. With Kade Anderson taking the mound on Aug. 29, the Blue Jays penciled in a direct counterpunch. Eight right-handed hitters and one lefty.

It’s far more interesting with it taking place inside of the Rogers Centre. Anderson will be on a different mound taking on a team that has seen his debut film. We’re sure they watched the Cubs catch Anderson at the end of his outing. And now they’re betting that a wall of right-handed bats can do some damage.

A special day for a special person! #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/FyZ3tlR7lA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 29, 2026

The lineup card looks aggressive, but the numbers tell a different story. The Blue Jays are entering Saturday’s matchup slashing .224/.294/.348 against left-handers. That’s a .642 OPS which doesn’t exactly say it’s a platoon advantage. Loading the lineup with righties makes sense, but it sounds more dangerous than what the numbers say historically. However, the Jays are a team that sits near the bottom of the league in home runs. Yet they managed to hit three of them in the series opener, tagging Emerson Hancock for five earned runs.

Kade Anderson Cannot Afford to Nibble Against the Blue Jays

This is still a matchup we need to see from Anderson. His debut showed us that this stuff can play. He kept his heartbeat under control and gave Seattle 5 2/3 innings before the evening detonated on back-to-back home runs.

The Blue Jays will test the pitch that matters most here. The changeup has been a real weapon for Anderson. He’ll need that fade when facing so many righties. If he commands it, Toronto’s lineup construction could become background noise. But if anything starts leaking over the plate, Rogers Centre can become a launching pad.

Dan Wilson also plays a big role here, too. Anderson was sent back out to start the sixth inning of his debut at 72 pitches and finished at 81 after Bregman and Michael Busch homered on his final two deliveries. The lesson wasn’t that Anderson needs to be handled with care. It was that a development opportunity shouldn’t become target practice.

He needs to manage the inning more than the pitch count. If Anderson is still locating and missing barrels, let him cook. But if the Jays begin tagging him the third time through the order, yank him before the damage truly happens.

Anderson’s place in the rotation already has consequences. Bryce Miller has been moved to the bullpen, even if Seattle continues calling that assignment temporary. Every strong Anderson start solidifies his spot in the rotation.