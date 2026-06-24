Cal Raleigh Passing Alvin Davis Turns a Fun Milestone Into a Franchise Wake-Up Call

Cal Raleigh is kicking the door open into the Mariners history books. Raleigh passed “Mr. Mariner” himself, Alvin Davis, with his 161st career home run as a Mariner during Seattle’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. That moved him into sole possession of seventh place on the franchise’s all-time home run list.

Davis was the franchise’s first real face, the guy who gave Seattle fans something to attach themselves to before the Griffey era changed everything. His “Mr. Mariner” nickname says the whole thing.

Raleigh passing him on the home run list is a major franchise checkpoint. And it should force Mariners fans to admit something we probably should have admitted a while ago: Raleigh’s legacy is not in the future. It’s here.

Clean up on aisle 2️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/3sxnHjjs6Y — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 23, 2026

Cal Raleigh Passing Alvin Davis Changes His Mariners Legacy Conversation

The Mariners’ all-time home run list is not exactly light work. Raleigh is now sitting in the middle of franchise royalty.

Ken Griffey Jr.: 417

Edgar Martinez: 309

Jay Buhner: 307

Kyle Seager: 242

Alex Rodriguez: 189

Nelson Cruz: 163

Cal Raleigh: 161

Alvin Davis: 160

Raul Ibanez: 156

Bret Boone: 143

That is legendary company. What surprises many is how fast this has happened. In just six seasons, he’s powered his way into it while catching, switch-hitting, and handling a pitching staff through the standard Mariners chaos that seems to show up every season.

We can talk all day about the batting average, the strikeouts and the slumps. At times, those conversations have their place. But at some point, the bigger picture wins. Raleigh is one of the most productive power hitters this franchise has ever had. And number 161 was just more evidence of that.

Mariners fans are great at appreciating history after it’s safely in the rearview mirror. We love the old names. We defend and protect the legends. But sometimes we are slower to appreciate the ones making history in real time.

Passing Davis doesn’t take anything away from Davis. If anything, it means that Davis means more.

Raleigh could have passed some forgettable stopgap from the early 2000s, and this would be a conversation we’d brush off. But he actually passed a franchise icon. That should make everyone pause for a second and realize the player we are watching is not just having a nice Mariners career. He is building one of the important ones and ushering in a new era of Mariners baseball.

And guess what? Julio Rodríguez is coming too. He’s sitting 11th all-time, right outside the top 10 with 126 career home runs as a Mariner, and it probably won’t be long before he joins the list. That’s a reminder that Seattle’s current core is actively rewriting the franchise record book.