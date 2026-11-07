Cardinals and Twins Could Give J.P. Crawford a Better Deal Than Mariners

The Athletic’s free-agent prediction for J.P. Crawford lands him with the Cardinals or Twins on a two-year, $20 million deal. That number feels pretty reasonable for an aging player who has spent years handling the less glamorous parts of being a Mariner.

Crawford gave Seattle its starting shortstop. Then, when Colt Emerson arrived, he gave up shortstop without making the whole thing about himself. He moved to third base, took the assignment, and helped clear the runway for the next generation.

That’s not nothing. And unfortunately, it’s not necessarily a reason to keep him. The Cardinals and Twins make sense because both could look at Crawford and see an answer without demanding too much from him. St. Louis has a real need at third-base. The Cardinals don’t need to hand a ton of responsibility over to Crawford; they need a credible everyday infielder who can play third, cover shortstop, and give some professional at-bats. Plus, he’s a veteran who can help their roster.

What J.P. Crawford’s Potential Exit Means for the Mariners

Minnesota is a different kind of fit, but one that still makes sense. The Twins have made versatility part of their roster identity, and Crawford would slide into that world naturally. He could play third, spell a shortstop and even take second when needed. Neither club would sign him expecting 20+ homers or a Gold Glove renaissance. He simply would make their lineup easier to write each night.

Seattle may be looking at Crawford and seeing a player it has already replaced. Emerson is the shortstop of the future. The Mariners have young infielders who need at-bats, and the organization cannot keep blocking its own pipeline forever just because it likes the veteran in front of it.

It’s all fine as long as the young infielders are good enough. Crawford’s departure wouldn’t cripple the franchise. His 0.9 bWAR season and declining range at shortstop doesn’t make him untouchable. He’s not the same player he was in his prime. But Seattle’s problem is bigger than whatever could replace Crawford’s individual performance. They need to replace the security that he provided when he was there.

We watched this team score 664 runs in 2026, third-fewest in baseball. That wasn’t a club in position to casually subtract useful major leaguers and brush off the consequences. If Crawford leaves, Seattle cannot respond by declaring that internal depth has this thing solved. The Mariners need to build a better lineup that can score, protect its young infielders from carrying too much too soon, and give its new manager more than a pile of options.

Crawford could be a steady third baseman in St. Louis. Or he could be the kind of flexible veteran Minnesota has repeatedly valued. With either team, he would have a cleaner role than the one Seattle can realistically offer now: a job built around what he can still do rather than the uncomfortable question of who needs to move aside for him.

Crawford did Seattle a favor when he moved off shortstop. The Mariners should not repay it with a roster spot that no longer exists. But if he signs elsewhere for something in the neighborhood of two years and $20 million, and turns into the dependable infield answer another contender needed, we will have every right to ask whether Seattle got too eager to call its transition complete.

J.P. Crawford may be moving on because Seattle has finally developed enough infield talent to do it. Now the Mariners have to prove that is a strength, not a story they told themselves.