J.P. Crawford’s Projected $20 Million Deal Creates a Mariners Reunion Dilemma

Two years and $20 million is enough to make the Mariners think about bringing J.P. Crawford back. But the next fair question would be about where he’d play. That’s the question that has to come before the talks about leadership, loyalty and everything Crawford has meant to Seattle. We know the history and the personality. We also know the risk of offering another two years without a defined role.

Jim Bowden’s free-agent ranking projects Crawford to land a two-year, $20 million deal. That’s a prediction that gives Seattle a price worth discussing. But the Mariners would still be buying two years of baseball. We’re unsure if they’d know what two more years with him would look like. Regardless, Crawford still deserves a serious conversation.

J.P. Crawford’s Price Tag Is Only Half the Mariners’ Decision

Crawford already made one difficult adjustment for this organization. He moved from shortstop to third base to make room for Colt Emerson and handled it without complaint. That deserves respect. He helped clear a path for Seattle’s future while his own place on the roster became less certain. That’s something we should all appreciate. Also, we should be careful about turning his willingness to make an adjustment into an assumption that he’ll happily make any more adjustments that could follow.

Would he come back for a smaller role? Would he be comfortable with a schedule that changes as younger infielders establish themselves? Also, if that were the case, maybe $10 million a year is a bit much for a player who may be in more of a reserve role.

Those are questions beyond just being great in the clubhouse. And the baseball case needs some work, too. Crawford finished 2026 with a 0.9 bWAR and has experienced a decline in his defensive range over the past few years. His 12 and 14 home runs over the last two seasons give us some things that could be up for discussion offensively, but those totals alone don’t establish that he belongs in an everyday role.

At $10 million a year, we should expect a player who helps solve a roster problem. The Mariners need to identify which problem Crawford would solve. If they can’t, then it would make sense why they’re going their separate ways.

There is a sensible version of this where a reunion makes sense. Seattle could determine it has enough starts available across the infield, explain the responsibilities clearly and give Crawford a chance to decide whether that job appeals to him. His familiarity with the organization and willingness to help younger players would add value to an arrangement that already makes baseball sense.

The younger infielders matter here, too. If the Mariners believe those players are ready, they need to give them meaningful opportunities. Bringing Crawford back and then allowing his standing in the clubhouse to block playing time would put everyone in a bad spot. Stunting development shouldn’t be an option.

We’ve got enough offseason work to do without manufacturing another headache. A reunion deserves consideration at the projected price. Crawford has earned that much, and there could be a useful job for him in Seattle.

We can make a case for bringing him back. He offers experience, some power and a willingness to put the team first. Those qualities become more valuable when used correctly. The Mariners should be able to describe that job before they offer the contract. Crawford should get to decide whether he actually wants it.

Two years and $20 million can buy a useful veteran. It can also buy two years of uncomfortable lineup conversations. Seattle needs to know which deal it would be making if a conversation actually gets that far.