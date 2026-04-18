Dan Wilson’s Public Vote Of Confidence Raises Stakes For Andrés Muñoz And Mariners

There is an easy version of this story, and it is the lazy one. Andrés Muñoz had a nightmare inning, the Mariners blew a game they absolutely should have won, and now everybody gets to panic about the Mariners closer for a couple of days. But that’s not really the most interesting part.

The more telling development is what happened afterwards. Muñoz didn’t hide from it. And Dan Wilson did not flinch either.

That combination makes this worth paying attention to. Muñoz showed up the next day sounding like a pitcher who knew something was off, admitting, “I need to find myself again.” He also called Wednesday “probably the worst that I ever felt” and “the worst outing I ever had.” He’s being brutally honest about where his confidence is at right now.

However, that quote is still jarring to hear from one of the few players on this roster we have mostly viewed as emotionally untouchable. Muñoz is supposed to be the guy Seattle hands the ball to when the game needs to get shorter. So when that guy starts talking like he is searching for himself, we can’t shrug that off.

At the same time, Wilson didn’t sound like a manager preparing to make a change or start looking at options. Quite the opposite, really. He made it pretty clear the Mariners are still treating Muñoz like their closer.

Mariners Are Standing By Andrés Muñoz In A Suddenly Delicate Spot

“Obviously getting him back out there and getting back on the horse, so to speak, is what you want to do,” Wilson said. “We’ll see how the situation goes tonight. But he has thrown in so many big games for us and has been so huge for us.” Then he doubled down even more: “Only if it is in terms of rest and it’s something where he feels a little off today, and we’ll know after they play catch. Outside of that, we feel pretty good about where he is at.”

Once Wilson says all of that out loud, the story becomes about the rebound. The Mariners are not pulling the plug. They are telling us, pretty plainly, that they still believe he is their guy. Which means his next meaningful outing just got a whole lot bigger.

Public backing sounds comforting on the surface, but it also sharpens the spotlight. If Wilson had danced around the question or hinted at a temporary committee, then at least there would have been some organizational cover. Instead, Seattle put all its chips right back on Muñoz. And it’s fair to say he has earned that trust. The Mariners picked up his 2026 option after he posted a 1.73 ERA with 38 saves in 2025, then followed that with scoreless postseason work. He’s not a reliever any team needs to talk themselves into.

Muñoz and the Mariners know the real problem is not just what happened against the Padres. It’s that his slider hasn’t looked quite right, and he has openly pointed to the feel of the grip as part of the issue. He’s been actively trying to reharness that pitch, which remains his best weapon and the thing that makes the rest of his arsenal play up.

Still, Wilson absolutely said the right thing. He was never going to gain anything by publicly wavering on one of his best relievers. But that support comes with an uncomfortable catch. Now we are all waiting to see whether Muñoz looks like himself when he gets back out there.