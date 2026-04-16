Mariners’ Epic Late-Inning Meltdown vs. Padres Sent A Troubling Message About This Team

Oof. There is really no other place to start. The Mariners had the game in hand on April 15. They had it lined up exactly the way we would have wanted, too. Emerson Hancock gave Seattle six strong innings and kept the Padres from doing any real damage outside of Xander Bogaerts’ two-run homer. Luke Raley was everywhere, piling up four hits and a two-run homer, and by the time the ninth inning rolled around, this looked like the kind of win that leaves you feeling great about the direction of things. Instead, it turned into a brutal 7-6 walk-off loss that said something a lot more uncomfortable about this team.

The Mariners had a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth before everything unraveled. The Padres scored five runs in the inning, with Andrés Muñoz taking the brunt of the damage before Jackson Merrill delivered the walk-off two-run double off José Ferrer. The Mariners were not outplayed for most of the night. But they couldn’t finish.

The full ninth-inning comeback that gave the Padres their seventh win in a row pic.twitter.com/q4p8j4fYXm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2026

Mariners wasted Emerson Hancock, Luke Raley in brutal collapse vs. Padres

We have seen enough already to know this roster can flash. But every now and then, a game like this comes along and reminds us that the Mariners still have this tendency to leave one part of the job unfinished. One night it’s the offense not cashing in. Another night it is the lineup disappearing behind a strong start. This time, the bullpen turned a deserved win into one of the team’s worst losses of the season. As Daniel Kramer wrote for MLB.com, it felt like Seattle’s worst loss of 2026 so far, and it is hard to argue with that framing.

This easily could have been one of those nights where we’re talking about Emerson Hancock stepping up again and Luke Raley going absolutely off at the plate. It should have felt like a really encouraging win against a good Padres team. Instead, all anybody is going to remember is the ninth inning completely falling apart.

Nobody is saying one blown game defines a season in the first months. That would be ridiculous. But some losses do reveal the exact pressure points fans have been worried about, and this one absolutely did. The Mariners looked like the better team for most of Wednesday night. Then the final inning showed, in the harshest way possible, that playing a complete game is still not something we can just assume with this group.

That is why this one felt bigger than a normal loss.